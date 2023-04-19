Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shades 'Women Trying to Get After' Her Husband

Brittany Mahomes is throwing shade at the women who go after her husband. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently answered questions on her Instagram Story and was asked how she deals "with all the women trying to get after" the two-time Super Bowl champion. Brittany didn't hold back when answering the question.

"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…" Brittany replied in an April 16 post, per E! News. "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace." Brittany did admit it was a little difficult once her husband began to be successful in the NFL. "BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed," Brittany continued. "But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

The couple has been together for 11 years and married for one, as Brittany mentioned in the Q&A session. They have two children — Sterling, 2, and Bronze, four months. In March, Brittany sent an emotional message to Patrick to celebrate their first year of marriage.

"Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."

The Mahomes family seems to be a happy one. While appearing on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City in September, Patrick talked about how Sterling knows what her dad does for a living. "Brittany says that [Sterling] recognizes that I'm playing football, but I don't know if she realizes exactly what's going on," he said. "She's definitely getting older now. She's a kid now, she's a toddler, not a baby anymore. It's cool when you go home, and she recognizes you and does what you're asking her to do, and she's super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up."

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a 2022 NFL season to remember. Along with winning his second NFL MVP award, the 27-year-old quarterback led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in four years in February and won his second Super Bowl MVP award.