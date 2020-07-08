Patrick Mahomes Not Allowed to Play Basketball, Go Jet Skiing After Signing $503 Million Contract

✖

Patrick Mahomes is now a very rich man as he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that is worth as much as $503 million. And as a result of the monster contract, the Chiefs are making sure Mahomes doesn't get injured while off the football field. Mahomes was recently on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City and revealed the physical activities he can't do while under contract.

"I still don't think I'm allowed to play basketball," Mahomes said, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win back in February. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there's a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It's pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do." Mahomes revealed he has a plan when it comes to other hobbies, stating: "I'll probably be sticking with football and video games for now."

Not only is Mahomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, but he also signed the largest contract in pro sports history, according to ESPN. Mahomes' deal tops Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels who signed a $426.5 million contract in March 2019. When the Mahomes' deal was done, he revealed he received a number of text messages from various athletes and celebrities.

"It's just the numbers that text me that I have zero idea who it is, and they congratulate me," Mahomes stated. "I just say, 'thank you.' I have no idea. I've given this number to somebody. Everybody from Trae Young to D-Wade to LeBron, guys in our league, Deshaun (Watson), (Drew) Brees, all these guys, everybody is congratulating me from all different sports leagues. It's really cool to see."

Based on what Mahomes has done in his three years in the NFL, it's not a big surprise he signed a contract worth half a billion dollars. Along with winning the Super Bowl for the 2019 season, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 2286 yards and two touchdowns. In his 14 regular-season games in 2019, Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He won the MVP award in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 picks.