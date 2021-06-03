Patrick Mahomes Shares Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers Possibly Being Traded to AFC West Team

✖

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with some issues with the Green Bay Packers, which has led to speculation about him being traded. Two of the leading candidates to land Rodgers are two teams from the AFC West - the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders - and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready if it happens.

"If he came to the AFC West, it would make it a little tougher for us but we're up for the challenge," Mahomes said to Bleacher Report at the 15 and Mahomies Aloha Classic, as reported by CBS Sports. "It would be awesome to have that challenge two times a year. It would be a great opportunity. He's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I watched play and learned a lot from."

The NFL would love to have Rodgers vs. Mahomes twice a year as they are the top quarterbacks in the league. Rodgers, who won the MVP for the 2020 season, recorded a 121.5 passer rating. Mahomes who won the MVP award in 2018, posted a 108.2 passer rating this past season. The Chiefs have been to the last two Super Bowls, while the Packers have won 13 games and reached the NFC Championship Game the last two years.

But how realistic Rodgers gets traded? Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has stated they are not trading Rodgers despite the Packers quarterback telling people in the organization he is not returning to the team. There is still time for Rodgers and the Packers to patch things up, but when Rodgers talked about his issues last month, he made it clear as to what's bothering him.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."