Patrick Mahomes Practices With Chiefs Following Concussion Treatment

Patrick Mahomes practiced on Wednesday after suffering a concussion in the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He remains on concussion protocol but is a step closer to possibly returning to action when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Mahomes “took all the snaps” in practice and he "feels good."

“He’s done well up to this point and they just progress you through (each) day,” Reid said, as reported by USA Today. “So today was work – limited work – and no contact, I think, was the schedule today. That’s kind of what we’re doing on Wednesday, so it fit in perfectly." When Mahomes got injured this past Sunday, Chad Henne took over and helped the team earn a 22-17 win. However, the Bills are the hottest team in the NFL right now as they are winners of their last eight games. Not having Mahomes on Sunday will really hurt the Chiefs' chances of winning and defending their Super Bowl title. The good news is Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

When speaking to reporters earlier this week, Reid said the team has confidence in Henne. "When you're around him, you just know,'' Reid said. "Everybody has full confidence in him. I think we'll all remember the run, that dive, and then the throw.'' Hennese finished Sunday's game with 66 passing yards, 12 rushing yards and an interception. Before the injury, Mahomes threw for 255 yards and score two total touchdowns.

Mahomes has been one of the best players in the NFL this season. He finished the regular season with 4,740 yards 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mahomes led the team to a 14-2 regular-season record, which is the best in franchise history.

In 2019, Mahomes missed a couple of games because of a patella injury. He still finished the year with 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years and was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one. He won the MVP award in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter.