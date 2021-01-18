Chiefs Say Patrick Mahomes Is Doing 'Great' After Suffering Concussion in Playoff Game Against Browns

✖

Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. And now Chiefs and NFL fans are wondering if he will be able to play in next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked to reporters after the game and said the 2018 NFL MVP and 2019 Super Bowl champion is doing "great."

“He got hit in the back of the head and kinda knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it,” Reid told the media, as reported by US Weekly. "He’s doing great right now which is a real positive as we looked at this. Passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here."

Mahomes was hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson after a rushing attempt. The 25-year old quarterback was able to get up after the hit but appeared unsteady as he got to his feet. He was taken to the injury tent and then sent to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game. Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne took over and led the Cheifs to a 22-17 victory.

"When you're around him, you just know,'' Reid said when talking about Henne per ESPN. "Everybody has full confidence in him. I think we'll all remember the run, that dive, and then the throw.'' Henne saved the Chiefs season as the Browns were attempting to make a comeback and upset the defending Super Bowl champs. The Browns were coming off their first playoff win in 27 years after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Chiefs fans are happy Mahomes is doing "great" but the question is will he be able to play against the Bills in the AFC Championship game? Mahomes is currently in concussion protocol and he would have to be cleared by doctors in order to suit up. The Chiefs will return to the practice field on Wednesday, which is when the media will likely get an update on Mahomes. The Chiefs finished the regular season with the best record in the league (14-2) and look to be the first team in 16 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls (New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004).