Dak Prescott: Cowboys Fans Send 'Get Well' Messages to QB After Horrendous Ankle Injury
Dak Prescott has captured the attention of fans and viewers alike with plenty of highlight-worthy plays during his five-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday, though, all eyes fell onto him for a reason he or any player ever wants to be a part of. With a little more than six minutes remaining in the third quarter against the New York Giants, Prescott was tackled to the ground by Logan Ryan on a nine-yard run. That's where he rolled his ankle, except in this case it was a severe dislocation that saw Prescott staring at his foot as it was visibly damaged.
Brought to tears, Prescott was carted off the field and eventually transported to a local hospital to undergo ankle surgery. Cameras captured the owner of the team, Jerry Jones, stunned as he watched from his suite and headed down to presumably see Prescott as he got examined by medical personnel. The two-time Pro Bowler had been in ongoing contract negotiations for much of the offseason with Dallas eventually designating him with a one-year franchise tag instead of meeting his demands to be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.
With Prescott not undergoing a serious injury and not under contract for next year, Cowboys fans were quick to send their best wishes to him on social media and also wishing him the best with a quick recovery so he can get his expected payday.
@dak Praying for healing and speedy recovery! Had me crying when I seen you crying!!— 𝘈𝘶𝘫𝘦𝘯𝘢 𝘉𝘶𝘳𝘬𝘴 (@Jaethasmeh) October 11, 2020
Prayers go to @dak and family Prayin for a speedy recovery 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— THE FLUFFYYY (@TheFluffyyy) October 11, 2020
@dak get yourself taken care of and heal up. Take as long as you need, don't rush anything. Cowboys Nation loves you Dak 💙— Troy Stephens (@Troy_Step65) October 11, 2020
Dak is one of the special guys in the league, Cowboys fan or not you gotta respect him. Never really had a favorite player until his first start. But who is is as a person and a leader is what has always inspired me. Prayers up @dak 🙏🏻— Clay (@cvoclay) October 11, 2020
My heart hurts for @dak 💔 sending all the healing prayers your way man 🙏🏽— Jules💋 (@msjuliagrace_) October 11, 2020
🙏🏾⬆️ @dak I hope to see you come back and pick up right where you left off— Bizz (@Bizzoholic) October 11, 2020
Something you never want to want to see on the field. Prayers 🙏 sent your way. @dak— michael arreola (@meccymike) October 11, 2020