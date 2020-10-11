Dak Prescott: Cowboys Fans Send 'Get Well' Messages to QB After Horrendous Ankle Injury

Dak Prescott has captured the attention of fans and viewers alike with plenty of highlight-worthy plays during his five-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday, though, all eyes fell onto him for a reason he or any player ever wants to be a part of. With a little more than six minutes remaining in the third quarter against the New York Giants, Prescott was tackled to the ground by Logan Ryan on a nine-yard run. That's where he rolled his ankle, except in this case it was a severe dislocation that saw Prescott staring at his foot as it was visibly damaged.

Brought to tears, Prescott was carted off the field and eventually transported to a local hospital to undergo ankle surgery. Cameras captured the owner of the team, Jerry Jones, stunned as he watched from his suite and headed down to presumably see Prescott as he got examined by medical personnel. The two-time Pro Bowler had been in ongoing contract negotiations for much of the offseason with Dallas eventually designating him with a one-year franchise tag instead of meeting his demands to be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

With Prescott not undergoing a serious injury and not under contract for next year, Cowboys fans were quick to send their best wishes to him on social media and also wishing him the best with a quick recovery so he can get his expected payday.