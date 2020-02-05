Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews ‘Beyond Proud’ of Him, Reveals Disney World Photos

Patrick Mahomes has been soaking in the spotlight that has come as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs win in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers. The star quarterback took home the game’s top honor as the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, which gave him a ticket to Walt Disney World.

Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, enjoyed a day they’ll never forget on Monday as Mahomes served as the grand marshall of the parade down Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. Matthews shared a few photos of the day.

“I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team,” Matthews began her post. “All year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS, no better way to end it than at this Magical Place!!”

Among the gallery she posted was a photo of the couple with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a shot of Mahomes in the queue of the Rise of the Resistance Ride in the newly constructed Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On Tuesday evening, the Texas Tech alum shared a picture of him atop the float with red and white confetti pouring down on him. He captioned the moment, “Im going to Disney World!”

In her first photo shortly after the Chiefs won their first championship in 50 years, Matthews wrote, “We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY.”

During the Chiefs historical run, Matthews has been the team’s biggest fan and biggest supporter of her boyfriend.

Following Kansas City’s comeback win against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, Matthews posted a video of herself absolutely losing it.

“I just want to tune in and say all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game, GUESS AGAIN!!” she screamed.

Mahomes was instrumental in his team’s Super Bowl run. En route to his second Pro Bowl nomination, the three-year pro went 72-112 with 901 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions, both of which occured Sunday. In the Super Bowl, he racked up 286 yards while throwing a pair of touchdowns.