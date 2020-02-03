Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Share Celebratory Kiss After Chiefs' Win

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, was at the game and she was more than excited about the outcome of the game. And once the game was over, she gave Mahomes a celebratory kiss which she shared on Instagram.

Matthews was also seen going crazy when the Chiefs rallied back to win the game.

"We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY," Matthews wrote on her Instagram post.

And number of fans responded the Matthews' post her and Mahomes.

"Congrats!!!" one fan wrote. "So amazing!!! Let’s go Chiefs!!!!!!"

"Congratulations young lady and all of Chiefs Kingdom!" another fan wrote.

"Awesome game!!!" another fan added. "Way to go Chiefs!! Congratulations!!!"

At one point, it looked like the Chiefs were going to lose as they were down 20-10 in the fourth quarter. However, Mahomes was able to throw two touchdown passes to lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

"The journey is a big part of it,'' Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship two weeks ago. "We're going to celebrate tonight and it's going to be tremendous. But it wouldn't be what it is without the hardship, without all the hard work that went into getting us here. Yeah, 50 years is too long but we're going to Miami and we've got a chance to win another Super Bowl.''

The Chiefs did just that and because Mahomes is only 24 years old, they have a chance to win a few more Super Bowls in the next few years.

"I have to tell you that not only is he an incredible player, but he is an incredible young man," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during his Super Bowl press conference. "Wherever he plays in the NFL, he's going to have an impact and I'm proud to have him as a Kansas City Chief. I would guess there's 31 other teams that wouldn't mind having him either, but the reality is he's just made us better and he's made the Chiefs better as evidenced by the fact that they're here in the Super Bowl."