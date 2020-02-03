Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Jets off to Disney World With Girlfriend Brittany Matthews to Celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday night. Hours later, he was heading for Dinsey World to celebrate in an extravagant parade. The Super Bowl MVP and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, boarded a private jet for the brief flight and were later spotted at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

The happy couple took part in a full day at the Disney park, which included visiting the various attractions and being part of the afternoon parade. Matthews has been on hand to cheer for Mahomes throughout his three-year NFL career, and Monday's trip was another example.

Matthews documented much of the day on her Instagram stories, posting photos and videos from Disney World. She showed herself and Mahomes, along with Jackson Mahomes, on the private plane as they were taking off and heading to Orlando. Matthews also posted a photo that showed the Chiefs quarterback in a Jedi robe and posing with Chewbacca and some Make-A-Wish children.

According to a press release from Disney, Mahomes was joined at the parade by a Make-A-Wish child. A 10-year-old from Texas named Nathaniel was in Florida to ride in the celebratory parade with Mahomes. He also experienced some of the Disney attractions.

Additionally, 17 other Make-A-Wish children, whose wishes were to attend the Super Bowl, were also visiting the Magic Kingdom on Monday. Disney Parks is donating $1 million to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes and his three touchdown MVP performance in Super Bowl LIV.

Following the game, Mahomes shouted: "I'm going to Disney World" to celebrate the Super Bowl win and his MVP title. This moment is one that he had tweeted about back in 2013, and he was finally getting to experience it firsthand.

"I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs," Mahomes tweeted seven years prior to booking his own trip to the amusement park.

Super Bowl LIV was not Mahomes' best game of his career due to throwing two interceptions, but he did enough to lead a comeback and secure the victory. He was rewarded with the MVP title and the trip to Disney World.

(Photo Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)