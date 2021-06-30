Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Claps Back at 'Haters' Who Comment on Her Breasts

✖

Brittany Matthews is living her best life. The fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her laying out in the sun while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Matthews is wearing a bikini in the photo and clapped back at the people who want to comment on her breasts.

"Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," Matthews wrote in the caption. Matthews gave birth to her baby daughter Sterling Skye in February. Shortly before her arrival, Mahomes talked about how he's very excited about being a father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

"Hopefully [Brittany] gets all the way to her due date, but I mean really, anytime, I could be having a baby girl and I'm super excited about that," Mahomes said. It's gonna be something special, and I'm excited for the journey of trying to find ways to better myself and become the best dad that I can be."The arrival of Sterling came a couple of weeks after Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Matthews and Mahomes are getting the vacation time in now since Mahomes will have to report to training camp next month. In an interview with CNBC earlier this year, Mahomes talked about his training process.

"I’m big on waking up early and doing it in the morning. I usually wake up at 6 or 7 in the morning and go get a workout or get therapy. Then I go home and take care of my body which is a sauna, ice bath or hot tub, stretching or massages. I make sure to get up to get that all done so I can be around my family and be a dad and do whatever I can to have time for myself to relax.

While Mahomes is getting ready for another NFL season, Matthews is making her own moves. In December, Matthews joined an ownership group for a soccer team in Kansas City. The team is part of the National Women's Soccer League and began playing in April.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Matthews said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team."