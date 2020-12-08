Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of First Child's Arrival

✖

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Prior to her due date, the certified personal trainer took time to celebrate with a baby shower. She and some select friends hopped on a private plane and headed south.

Matthews posted a series of Instagram Stories that showed her and her friends. She posted one image that showed her friends cradling her baby bump. Another featured the group popping some champagne, which only the guests drank. Matthews clarified in her captions that the people involved in the trip took extra steps to prove that there wouldn't be any concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne)

"Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl and I," Matthews wrote as the caption for her Stories. "Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl."

Matthews also posted a video that showed her on the big day. She wore a pink gown and walked through a massive display of pink balloons that served as an arch. She then celebrated with some people close to her, including Jackson Mahomes, while dancing around in an area full of pink decorations.

The video also showed a variety of sweet treats for the attendees. There was peppermint bark, cupcakes and cookies among other tasty items. They also enjoyed some pink drinks that fit the overall theme of the festive day.

"Showering Baby Girl was the BEST [pink hearts emoji] Thank you to my amazing friends & family that stayed safe and came, I love you all so so much," Matthews wrote on Instagram. Several other people chimed in and expressed excitement about the big day. Jackson posted multiple photos of his own and said that she would be the best mom.

Mahomes and Matthews originally announced that they were expecting with a late September post on Instagram. The images showed them standing together in what appeared to be a wooded area and holding an ultrasound photo. Matthews explained that they were taking a "small detour" to their wedding day. They were going to first expand their family before walking down the aisle.

They have continued to provide updates in recent weeks to show Matthews' pregnancy journey. They did a gender reveal and confirmed that their first child would be a baby girl. Matthews also posted several photos and videos showing her continuing to exercise.