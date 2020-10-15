Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Shows off Baby Bump in New Photos

✖

Patrick Mahomes could not lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. However, he had a special cheering section that included his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and their baby who will be born soon. On Instagram, Matthews showed off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy in late September. This will be the first child for Mahomes and Matthews.

"Bumpin’ & vibin’ with my people," Matthews wrote in the Instagram post that included a series of photos of her and her friends at the game. Shortly after the announcement, Mahomes talked about being a dad on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive. He told the hosts he just wanted a healthy baby and has no preference for it being a boy or girl.

"No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said. Mahomes went on to talk about what 2020 has taught him on a personal level. "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," the Super Bowl MVP added. "I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

In another interview with The Drive, Mahomes talked about the advice he would have for his first child in terms of career path. "I would tell [them] to just follow [their] heart," Mahomes said. "That's what my parents told me: 'Just go out there and whatever you do, just do it to the best of your ability, no matter what that is.' "It could be baseball, it could be basketball, it could be being a doctor, it could be a lawyer," he added. "Whatever it is and whatever my kid wants to do, I want him or her to go out there and just be the best they can at it."

Mahomes' father, Pat, played baseball on the pro level for 12 years, spending time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. The younger Mahomes did play baseball while attending Texas Tech but knew he would have a better career in football, which is why he left the team during his junior year.