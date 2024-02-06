Patrick Mahomes Addresses His Dad's DWI Arrest as Details Emerge

Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his dad's arrest. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters during Super Bowl opening night on Monday that his father is "doing good" but didn't share additional details.

"It's a family matter, so I'll keep it to the family," Mahomes said, per the Associated Press. "That's all I have to say." Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. According to TMZ, the 53-year-old was pulled over and booked into Smith County Jail in Tyler for DWI.

(Photo: David Eulitt / Getty Images)

The incident happened a little more than a week before the younger Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This will be the fourth time in five seasons the Chiefs will play in the championship game, and they are looking to be the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes is looking to win his third Super Bowl, tying him with legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman for fourth all-time among quarterbacks and one behind Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana with four each. Tom Brady has the most with seven.

"I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said. "Your goal is to be the best player you can be, and I know I'm blessed to have a lot of great players around me. So right now, I'm going to do whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and get that third ring. If you ask me that question in 15 years, I'll see if I can get close to seven, but seven seems like a long ways away still."

Mahomes Sr. played in MLB from 1992-1997 and 1999-2003. He was a pitcher who posted a career 42-39 record with a 5.47 ERA and 452 strikeouts.