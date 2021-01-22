Paige Spiranac Weighs in on Tiger Woods' Sex Scandal, Says He's Not a 'Monster' for Cheating

✖

Paige Spiranac doesn't believe that Tiger Woods is a bad guy. HBO recently released a two-part documentary on Woods called TIGER, and it details his 2009 sex scandal. Spiranac talked about Woods' past on her Playing A Round podcast and said people need to take it easy on him.

"Even when all this was happening, I think people were being too hard on him," Spiranac said, as reported by the New York Post. You look at your own life and the things you’ve done, no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes. "It’s not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime."

Spiranac goes on to say that people shouldn't judge Woods, especially when they haven't been in that situation. "It’s not for people to sit on their couch and make him out to be a monster when I don’t think anyone could have handled that any better than he has," the 27-year-old former golf pro said. "Let’s get rid of cancel culture and help these people, because you don’t know what they are going through. I don’t think any of us could handle that spotlight, it’s insane."

Woods' scandal began in 2009 when Rachel Uchitel revealed she had an affair with the golf star. It was later revealed that Woods had 12 mistresses, which led to him getting divorced from his wife, Elin Nordegren. Woods also lost his share of sponsors, and his golf game took a hit. Over the years, Woods has been able to bounce back, winning the Masters in 2019. He's now mentoring his son, Charlie, who recently won a junior tournament.

Woods knows about the documentary and doesn't like how it takes a deep dive into the scandal. "Why would he ever want to revisit this time in his life?" the source asks. "He couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi asking him about his sex life. You couldn't turn on CNN news without hearing about a woman who Tiger had sex with. It was everywhere. So Tiger isn't really welcoming to that coming back up again." Uchitel was featured in the documentary, and it was the first time she has talked about the scandal. She told Extra that she never liked being branding as a "mistress" or "homewrecker."