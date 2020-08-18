Tiger Woods' 11-Year-Old Son Dominates Junior Golf Tournament With Dad as His Caddie

✖

Tiger Woods' son Charlie might have a future in golf. Charlie recently took part in a US Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida this past week and came out on top. He finished in first place in the age 11 category after shooting under 33 across nine holes with three birdies. Charlie was five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Woods, 44, was at the tournament and was seen acting as Charlie's caddy. Woods has caddied for his son before while hitting golf balls on a practice range. Last month, Golf Digest caught up with Woods and said Charlie is understanding the game more each time he plays.

A chip shot off the ole block! Golf GOAT #TigerWoods’ son Charlie stole the show at a #uskidsgolf tournament winning by five strokes while Dad caddied. Check out his swing from earlier this year. 💯 pic.twitter.com/cx4Q1JyoVR — GOAT Sports (@Goat__Sports) August 18, 2020

"He's starting to get into it," Woods said. "He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions... It's been an absolute blast to go out there and be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up." Woods also said he wished he had one thing his son has.

"I wish I had his move," Woods stated. "I analyze the swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions. But those days are long gone and I relive it through him."

In the meantime, Woods is getting ready for the U.S. Open, which is set to take place on Sept. 17. Woods is a three-time winner of the event but is looking to bounce back after struggling last year. "Got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off," Woods said last year, who finished with rounds of 70-72-71-69. "Turned back around and got it to under par for the week, which normally is a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it."

If Charlie continues to win tournaments, he could have the same career as his father. After winning the Masters in 2019, Woods collected his 15th major championship, the second-most in golf history. He's also an 11-time winner of the PGA Player of the Year award, which is an all-time record.