Tiger Woods Reportedly 'Not Thrilled About' HBO Documentary Recounting His Sex Scandal

Tiger Woods is not very happy about the new documentary on his life that began airing on HBO last week. A source told PEOPLE that the thing that bothers him about the two-part documentary (called TIGER) is it takes a look at his 2009 sex scandal which derailed his personal and professional life. Woods is reportedly not watching TIGER but knows all about it.

"He's not thrilled about this documentary," the source said. "He's not even watching it, but his circle is. They'll tell him what is said." One of the people interviewed for Tiger is Rachel Uchitel, one of Woods' mistress who has broken her silence on her part of the sandal. She wanted to tell her side of the story because she wants everyone to know she is not a bad person.

"I am looking forward to this documentary coming out because it really does show that the media took the opportunity to blame me for someone else humiliating their wife," Uchitel told Extra's Billy Bush. "And, you know, as you and I have discussed, one moment doesn't define your life… And I don't like to be branded as a mistress. I don't like to be branded as a homewrecker — that's not who I am."

Woods believes the documentary brings up memories he wants to forget. "Why would he ever want to revisit this time in his life?" the source asks. "He couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi asking him about his sex life. You couldn't turn on CNN news without hearing about a woman who Tiger had sex with. It was everywhere. So Tiger isn't really welcoming to that coming back up again."

Uchitel was a waitress working in New York at the time, and it was reported Woods was having an affair with her. Days after the report, Woods crashed his Cadillac Escalade outside his Florida home, and his wife at the time, Elin Nordegren, used two golf clubs to break the windows of the vehicle. Nordegren told police she broke the windows to help rescue Woods, but there was speculation that she shattered them following an argument.

According to Uchitel in the documentary, Nordegren confirmed the affair when she texted Uchitel pretending to be Woods. Before the story came out about the affair, Woods and Uchitel talked to Nordegren and said it's not true. Shortly after the accident, dozens of women came forward, alleging they had a relationship with Woods.