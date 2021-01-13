Paige Spiranac Rips Steelers After Playoff Loss to Browns, Says She's Now a Bills Fan

Paige Spiranac is a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was not happy when the team lost the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs this past weekend. During and after the game, the golf pro went to Twitter to express her frustration with the Steelers, who lost five of their last six games after starting the year 11-0. She was not happy with QB Ben Roethlisberger, who threw four interceptions to go along with his four touchdowns. Sprianac also tweeted she is now supporting the Buffalo Bills, who will play the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs on Saturday.

Spiranac grew up in Colorado, but her parents are from Pittsburgh, which is why she's a Steelers fan. "You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didn’t know that I’m a huge football fan too," Spiranac wrote on social media in 2018. "Both my parents are from Pittsburgh, so I love my Steelers!"

As for the Steelers, they are now focused on how they get better for the 2021 season. "You know, you look back to this game (against the Browns) and you think as a defense, you didn't control the rushing, you didn't get off the field, you didn't get any turnovers, any sacks, and we weren't playing complementary football to the offense," Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said on the team's official website. "If they turn over the ball, at least surrender three points. And we didn't do that." Here's a look at Spiranac going off on the Steelers.