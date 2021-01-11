Browns Win First Playoff Game in 26 Years, and NFL Fans Are Stunned

The Cleveland Browns' memorable 2020 season continues. On Sunday night, the Browns shocked the world as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs 48-37. It's the first playoff win for the Browns since the 1994 season. At that time, the Browns had an 11-5 record (same as this year), and Bill Belichick was the head coach.

"We have been the underdogs since the beginning of the season," defensive end Myles Garrett said on the team's official website. "Nobody thought that we would have a winning record. Nobody thought that we were going to get to the playoffs. Nobody thought that we were going to do anything in the playoffs. We just have to keep on proving people wrong."

The win was impressive considering the team barely practiced this past week and their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, was not at the game as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns was also missing a few key players on both sides of the ball but were able to battle through and upset a Steelers team that lost five games in the last month. With the win, the Browns will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, fans are processing what happened this past Sunday night.