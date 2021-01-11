Browns Win First Playoff Game in 26 Years, and NFL Fans Are Stunned
The Cleveland Browns' memorable 2020 season continues. On Sunday night, the Browns shocked the world as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs 48-37. It's the first playoff win for the Browns since the 1994 season. At that time, the Browns had an 11-5 record (same as this year), and Bill Belichick was the head coach.
"We have been the underdogs since the beginning of the season," defensive end Myles Garrett said on the team's official website. "Nobody thought that we would have a winning record. Nobody thought that we were going to get to the playoffs. Nobody thought that we were going to do anything in the playoffs. We just have to keep on proving people wrong."
The win was impressive considering the team barely practiced this past week and their head coach, Kevin Stefanski, was not at the game as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns was also missing a few key players on both sides of the ball but were able to battle through and upset a Steelers team that lost five games in the last month. With the win, the Browns will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, fans are processing what happened this past Sunday night.
PARTY LIKE IT'S 1994, CLEVELAND!
The @Browns have won a playoff game!! pic.twitter.com/YB6WWcxf8b— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 11, 2021
For The Land. @Browns #WeWantMore (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/GhWIWX3Ijk— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2021
ALL THE FEELS 🥺@MylesLGarrett @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/ern42RCKdj— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
"Same @Browns team ..." pic.twitter.com/xzH5KadPCq— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 11, 2021
"That's the most impressive win I have ever seen in my life!"@danorlovsky7 on the Cleveland Browns 😯 pic.twitter.com/waoDQuQscM— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 11, 2021
This team. This game.
It means everything.
The video we showed our players before tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/AVFKGM9L7U— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021
No head coach. No Bitonio. No Vernon. No doubt. America’s Team #Browns— Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 11, 2021
The #Browns are the #WorldsTeam! #GoBrowns pic.twitter.com/WTdBWxDiFo— Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) January 11, 2021
Three of the 7 longest active droughts without a playoff win got snapped this weekend.
According to @EliasSports the Browns (26 years, 9 days) and Bills (25 years, 10 days) had the 4th- and 5th-longest gaps between playoff wins in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/vOKJeIM4yZ— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2021
I will be disappointed if “The Browns is the Browns” isn’t on a t-shirt by the end of the day.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 11, 2021
My favorite thing about the playoffs so far is that the #Rams and #Browns are still alive and those are the two teams the #Jets beat in the regular season. Football is amazing.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2021
Good moving on to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs morning, #Browns pals. pic.twitter.com/WRrvM1NVgI— BrownsDailyMockDraft (@BrownsMockDraft) January 11, 2021
Morning mood #browns pic.twitter.com/O4tS5BQLmw— Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 11, 2021
Me, currently....... BUT IT IS SO WORTH IT!!! #Browns pic.twitter.com/jPbzhoYtSg— Pete Marek (@PeteMarek) January 11, 2021
All my #Browns friends waking and singing Corvette Corvette this morning#CLEvsPIT #WeWantMore #CORVETTECORVETTE https://t.co/3ewBv3XW0s— Peter Nytz (@peteboltup) January 11, 2021