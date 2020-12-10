Paige Spiranac Opens up About Dealing With Anxiety Alongside Relaxing Fall Photo

✖

Paige Spiranac has some tips on how to deal with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former golf pro went to Instagram in November to reveal how she deals with the difficult times she is going through. She also posted a photo of her sitting outside with the items she needs to handle her anxiety.

"I know 2020 has been a stressful one to say the least and has forced me to figure out ways to calm my anxiety," Spiranac wrote. "Here are some of my helpful tips!" Spiranac's first tip is writing in a journal. She said she writes "daily goals, how I’m feeling, and plan for the next day." Another tip Spiranac wrote is not having her phone with her when she's taking time to herself.

"I have been glued to my phone, and I noticed how it was negatively effecting my self-esteem," Spiranac stated. "I started to compare myself to others and began doubting myself. Now I take a morning walk without my phone and try not to be on it after 9 pm." She also said to exercise and eat healthy on a regular basis. Spiranac does this because "My mood is significantly better when I workout daily and make sure I meal prep for the week."

The final tip Spiranac has for her followers is taking CBD, which is a "must" for her. "I always make sure I pack them in my bag wherever I am," She wrote. Spiranac has not competed in a golf tournament in four years but had gained a big following over the years with her videos and photos on social media. She also has her own podcast called Playing A Round, which launched earlier this year.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Spiranac talked about how people in the golf world judge her because of her looks. "People seem to think I got where I am because of the clothes that I wear," she said. "That's unfair to me and unfair to all of my accomplishments. I probably do more community service than any other professional golfer. For people to say: ‘You only show some cleavage, that’s why you have what you have,’ is unfair. That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf."