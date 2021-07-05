Watch: Paige Spiranac Competes in Hot Dog Eating Contest

✖

Paige Spiranac was looking to be the next Joey Chestnut to celebrate the 4th of July. On Sunday, the 28-year-old former golf pro and social medial personality competed in a hot dog eating contest. The video was posted on Points Bet USA, and Spiranac attempted to eat as many hot dogs as she could in 10 minutes.

When it was all said and done, Spiranac could eat 6 hot dogs, which is 70 less than what Chestnut ate during the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. "So much credit for the hot dog eaters, because that's a talent," Spiranac said. "I came into this overly cocky, and I thought I could 10, maybe... I think I did decently okay but not the best.

Spiranac may not be winning any eating contests soon, but her career is headed in the right direction. She became an ambassador for Points Bet USA earlier this year and is all over the company's social media accounts. And her personal social media accounts continue to thrive as she has over three million followers. Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf event since 2016 and has been outspoken about how she's been treated on the golf course.

“I totally understand why the girls on the LPGA don’t like me. There are so many women athletes who need to get more recognition,” Spiranac told the New York Post in June 2020. “I would like to use my platform to amplify them. If we worked together, it would be better to bring a bigger spotlight to the sport.” Spiranac continues to stay close to the game and work on her skills. She posts videos of her working on her swing while wearing revealing clothes.

“I have been a bit conflicted on it, to be honest. When I started my pro career, I didn’t have any financial backing so I needed to leverage my social media. I started out with good intentions,” she said. “Then the Insta-golf girl morphed into something I wasn’t really proud of, where girls who aren’t into golf started posing to get followers.” Spiranac has one professional win, placing first at the Orange Tree Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2016. She attended the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego State University. Spiranac led the Aztecs to a conference title in 2015.