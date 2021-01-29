Paige Spiranac Lands New Sports Media Job

✖

Paige Spiranac has a new job in sports media. This week, sports business reporter Darren Rovell of Stadium said that PointsBet hired the golf pro and social media star. Spiranac later announced the news on Instagram.

Rovell said that PointsBet hired Spirit to be the on-air talent for their sportsbook and play a big role in their digital media team. With Spiranac having close to three million followers on Instagram and 400,000 followers on Twitter, it's fitting for PointsBet to go after Spiranac. Along with her new role, Spiranac will continue to host her Playing A Round podcast. On her podcast, Spiranac, 27, talks about a number of topics but she won't get too personal, especially when it comes to her love life.

"I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case," Spiranac said while adding she is "open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them."

Spiranac has also talked about her body and how the golf community does not welcome her because of it. "It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said last year. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not." Spiranac hasn't competed in a golf tournament since 2016. Before going pro, Spiranac competed at Arizona and San Diego State where she helped the team win their first Mountain West Conference Championship in school history in 2015.