Packers' Jamaal Williams Mocks Tom Brady's 4th Down Blunder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fired up social media on Oct. 8 by seemingly losing count of the downs during the game's final drive. Twitter users made jokes about him, as did Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams. He compared Brady to Aaron Rodgers while throwing shade at the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Williams taunted brady during an episode of The Jamaal Williams Show. "Come on, man," the running back said, as transcribed by Pewter Report. "I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean?

"He [Rodgers] is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock," Williams continue. "We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]"

Brady's mistake came when he threw an incomplete pass toward tight end Cameron Brate during a potential game-winning drive against the Chicago Bears. He then expressed confusion about which down it was. Cameras showed him holding up four fingers and looking around as if he expected to have one more opportunity to make a play. Unfortunately for Brady, the incomplete pass was his last chance to keep the drive alive, and the Bears secured the victory.

"Brady has definitely received a lot of flak for his mistake - it'll be interesting to see if he can take it out on the Packers this week. If you poke a bear and his response isn't very much - then it isn't much of a bear," one person commented in response to Williams' taunts.

When the running back made his jokes about Brady, there were some Twitter users that expressed the opinion that he had made a crucial mistake. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has shown a tendency to take perceived slights and use them as motivation throughout his career. Many fans expected him to do so once again during the battle with the Packers.

Fans don't know whether Rodgers will play better than Brady, but they will not have to wait long to find out. The two teams face off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium.