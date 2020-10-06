Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says 'It Sucks' Not Being Able to Leave Green Bay During Bye Week

✖

Aaron Rodgers is looking to take a little bit of time off after the Green Bay Packers' 4-0 start to the 2020 season. After getting a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, the Packers now have the week off as they are one of two teams that are currently on a bye. The only problem is the players and coaches can't leave the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which doesn't make Rodgers happy.

"Yeah, it sucks. Totally sucks," Rodgers said when asked about staying in Green Bay during the bye week as reported by USA Today. "That's all I can say about that. Obviously, it is what it is, the situation, but especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks. I look forward to a reset, recharge the batteries. It is what it is. We'll be here. We'll make the most of it. But, it sucks."

One of the reasons players and coaches can't leave during a bye week is they have to get tested for COVID-19 despite not having to play a game. If a player misses a test without permission from their team, they could be fined $50,000. Missing two tests could lead to a one-game suspension without pay. This all comes after the Tennessee Titans had 20 members from the organization testing positive for the virus, which led to their Week 4 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being postponed.

Rodgers and the Packers can't leave town this week, but this gives them an opportunity to get healthy for their remaining 12 regular-season games. The Packers are in a very good place as they are just one of two teams that are undefeated in the NFC (the Seattle Seahawks being the other undefeated NFC team). Rodgers has been a big reason for the team's success, completing 70.5 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 128.4 passer rating.

"Before the season, I already knew it was going to happen," Packers tight end Robert Tonyan said when asked about Rodgers' hot start as reported by ESPN. "I already knew it was going to happen. That's all I've got to say." Rodgers is no stranger to success in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2010 as well as two MVP awards.