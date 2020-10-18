Aaron Rodgers Borrows From 'Key & Peele' for His Touchdown Celebration Against the Buccaneers

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a lot of fun during the 2020 season. He is leading the team on multiple scoring drives and celebrating by recreating moments from iconic TV shows. The trend continued on Sunday afternoon when he pulled off the "Hingle McCringleberry," which he borrowed from a Key and Peele skit.

Rodgers' celebration took place during Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He thought he scored the first touchdown of the game after a 6-yard rush. Rodgers then put his hands behind his head and assumed the "pump" position. One of his teammates then ran up to check and see if the quarterback had pumped three times, which would have resulted in a penalty flag.

Commentator Troy Aikman expressed considerable confusion after watching Rodgers' celebration, but fans on Twitter showed their support. McCringleberry was a top trending item for a while as viewers reacted to the moment. Even Chicago Bears fans said that they "had to respect" the rival quarterback for his dance.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, the touchdown didn't actually count. The referees ruled that he was down short of the goal line, so the score was taken off the board. Running back Rodgers still capped off the drive with a touchdown run of his own.

Rodgers has previously shown his appreciation for Key and Peele. He actually made a cameo appearance in a Super Bowl special that featured fake football player names. He donned a jersey and pronounced both A's in his name. "A-Aron Rod-Gers," the quarterback said in the sketch.

Rodgers may have made football fans laugh by recreating the iconic skit, but he also frustrated those that root for the Green Bay Packers. He threw two interceptions early, including the first pick-six since Sept. 24th, 2017. Rodgers is one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and has only thrown three interceptions that were returned by the defense for a touchdown in his entire career.

The Packers entered Sunday's game undefeated with a 4-0 record, but the offense continued to struggle throughout the afternoon. Rodgers completed fewer than 50% of his throws while the offensive line failed to keep him upright. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reconnected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for their first touchdown since the 2018 season.