Aaron Rodgers on Hot Start to 2020 Season: 'Down Years for Me Are Career Years' for Other QBs

The Green Bay Packers are off to a very strong start to the 2020 season, and Aaron Rodgers is a key to the team's success. At 36 years old, experts think that Rodgers can no longer play at an MVP level. But when he talked about having "down years" in past seasons, Rodgers was brutally honest about where he stands in the league.

"Every team is different, every year is different," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Circumstances in any year which allow you to have more success or make it more difficult for success just kind of depends on the situation. It does help being in the second year, for sure. I feel a lot more comfortable, but I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks." Rodgers' statement drew a big response from McAfee and Rodgers' former teammate A.J. Hawk. The two-time MVP double-down on his statement by saying: It's just the facts, bro."

There's no denying what Rodgers has done in his career and what he's doing this season. Under second-year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are averaging 38 points per game which is on pace to set an NFL record in the Super Bowl era. As for Rodgers, he has thrown for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first four games of the season. According to NFL.com, Rodgers is the fourth player since 1948 with 12-plus passing touchdowns and no picks through the first four games and the third in the last eight years. This is also the second time Rodgers has thrown at least 12 touchdown passes in his first four games.

At the rate Rodgers is going, he's on pace to throw for over 4,800 yards and 52 touchdown passes. That's likely not going to happen, but he's on track to win his third MVP award, especially if the Packers keep winning. And with the way Rodgers is playing, he could be on his way to winning his second Super Bowl.