Oscar-Winner Tapped to Play Pat Riley in HBO's Lakers Show

HBO is creating a new show based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s." The cast has now added an Oscar winner in a prominent role. Adrien Brody (The Pianist, Predators) will play coach Pat Riley.

According to Deadline, the untitled show is a series that chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This team is one of the sport's most revered and dominant dynasties, one that defined the era both on and off the court. Riley was a key figure in this era as he led the team to four NBA championships. The coach's "iconic style, confidence, and fast-break offense defined ’80s basketball" and influenced pop culture.

Brody joins a stacked cast that also includes John C. Reilly as former owner Jerry Buss and Jason Clarke as former general manager Jerry West. Quincy Isaiah stars as Magic Johnson while Solomon Hughes portrays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Rob Morgan stars as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Riley is one of the most successful figures in NBA history with a career that spans 51 years. He has spent time as a player, assistant coach, head coach, administrator, and broadcaster. He has played an integral role in nine NBA championships. He helped the Lakers win four titles and has since led the Miami Heat to three titles (2006, 2012, 2013). Riley's 1,210 regular-season victories rank fifth on the NBA’s all-time list while his 1,904 games coached ranks eighth. His .636 winning percentage in the regular season places him sixth in league history among coaches with at least 500 games.

The cast also includes Gaby Hoffmann (Claire Rothman), Hadley Robinson (Jeanie Buss), DeVaughn Nixon (Norm Nixon), Molly Gordon (Linda Zafrani), Spencer Garrett (Chick Hearn), Kirk Bovill (Donald Sterling), Delante Desouza (Michael Cooper), Stephen Adly Guirgis (Frank Mariani), Tamera Tomakili (Earletha “Cookie” Kelly), and Joey Brooks (Lon Rosen).

Max Borenstein is the writer of the series and also serves as executive producer. He joins Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries and Adam McKay (The Other Guys), who also directs the pilot. Jim Hecht is co-writer of the story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes.

Brody portrayed real-life Holocaust survivor Wladislaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. He won the Oscar and Cesar Award for Best Actor. Brody has remained a prominent performer in Hollywood and will next star in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Charlie Day's directorial debut, El Tonto.