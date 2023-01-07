Oscar De La Hoya Files for Divorce After Over 20 Years of Marriage

Six years after initially separating, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has filed for divorce from Milagros "Millie" Corretjer. The two have been married for 16 years. The Blast reports De La Hoya cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He is asking a judge to award him joint custody of their three children, but he's willing to give his estranged wife physical custody as long as the visitation rights are fair. The boxing iconic also open to paying spousal support to Mille, in addition to covering her legal fees. So it appears that things are amicable.

Regarding any shared assets and real estate, there has to be some work done there. The divorce petiton reads: "The parties have not yet determined the exact nature and extent of their separate property assets and debts, and will seek leave to amend this Petition once same has been fully and finally ascertained."

They married in 2001. Despite never filing for separation or divorce until now, in 2016, he proclaimed himself "single" when spotted outside of a nightclub in Hollywood in video obtained by TMZ.

In 2020, the media outlet reported that he was dating sports reporter, Holly Sonders. They were most recently spotted together holding hands during a dinner date in West Hollywood in Nov. 2022. Maybe their budding relationship is the reason he ultimately put the final nail in the coffin.

De La Hoya is a boxing promoter and former professional boxer. He competed professionally from 1992 to 2008, winning 11 world titles in six weight classes, including the lineal championship in three weight classes. He is lauded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Before fellow boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, he was the highest earner of pay-per-view income, earning $700 million. He officially retired in 2009.