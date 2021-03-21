O.J. Simpson Reacts to Deshaun Watson Allegations

✖

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct from multiple women, prompting a league investigation. Now a former NFL player with some past legal issues of his own has weighed in on the situation. O.J. Simpson recorded a video and said to let the system work.

The former NFL player made these comments during a recent video posted to Twitter. "I'm really depressed about the Deshaun Watson situation," Simpson said in his video. "Even though it appeared to be more about money because he's been charged more in a civil case than a criminal case. I don't know how it's going to turn out; I just hope it turns out right."

Let the legal system work. pic.twitter.com/XtNEbOUKWZ — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 19, 2021

Simpson continued and said that it's important to let these situations go through the legal system. "You've got to let it work," Simpson said. The former NFL running back then switched topics to the George Floyd case and whether the case should have changed venues. He also mentioned people "taking the law into their own hands" and "lynching" bad guys.

The allegations, which lawyer Tony Buzbee initially posted about on social media, revolve around "inappropriate conduct" mostly directed toward female masseuses. One of the accusers claimed that Watson only wanted a massage for sex and that he acted in an "aggressive" manner and touched her with his genitalia. Another said that she was forced to perform oral sex on the quarterback.

Watson learned of the complaints and responded with a statement on Twitter: "As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing the suit, he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The NFL is currently investigating the allegations while Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin plan to publicly address the claims. According to the New York Post, Hardin said that the claims are "meritless" and asked people to "keep an open mind" until they publicly comment. TMZ added that Watson is reportedly not looking to reach a monetary settlement with his accusers.