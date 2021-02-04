O.J. Simpson Still Owes Ron Goldman's Family Millions From Wrongful Death Suit

✖

O.J. Simpson is in a significant hole with Ron Goldman's family. According to TMZ, Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994, has filed a lawsuit against Simpson to collect the $70 million owed to the family for a wrongful death lawsuit. The court documents state that Simpson has paid the family only $132,849.53.

In 1997 the Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after he was found liable in Goldman and Brown Simpson's killing. But due to interest, the money has increased over the years. In 2015, the cost was $57 million. Simpson was found not guilty in the murder of Goldman and his former wife in 1995. However, he did spend some jail time for a different crime, being convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. The former NFL star was released in 2017.

In 2018, Fred Goldman claimed that Simpson was making money from signing autographs for collectors after being released from prison. Around that same time, a 2006 interview aired on Fox that showed Simpson being interviewed by Judith Regan. During the interview, Simpson used the word "hypothetical" when it comes to the murder of Goldman and Brown Simpson.

"I received a phone call from an attorney who said 'O.J. is ready to confess,'" Regan said in the show titledO.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, as reported by CBS Sports. "The only condition that he had was that he didn't want to call the book I Did It. He wanted to put an 'if' in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn't face his children and he couldn't tell them that he had done it. That was the way it was portrayed to me."

During the interview, Simpson would describe the night of the murder. But as he continued to talk, he would not use the worth "hypothetically" and started describing everything in the first person. When the special aired, people went to social media to ask if Simpson confessed to the murders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer hasn't done many interviews since his release from prison but is very active on Twitter.