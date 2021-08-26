O.J. Simpson Will Once Again Face Questions Related to Murder Trial Victims

✖

O.J. Simpson will once again face questions related to the murder of Ron Goldman. In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, a Nevada judge has ordered the Pro Football Hall of Famer to answer questions from the lawyer of Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, about his employment, property and funds. Simpson is required to appear at the lawyers' office on Sept. 16, and if he doesn't show up, a bench warrant for his arrest could be issued.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne told TMZ: "This is a routine part of the judgment debtor collection process and Mr. Simpson will comply with the court order." This is part of Fred Goldman still looking to get the money Simpson owes him. In 1997, Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after being found liable in the civil case over the death of Ron. It has reportedly since increased to $70 million over the years.

Simpson recently revealed that he almost died from COVID-19 last year. When Fred Goldman heard Simpson's comments, he didn't hold back his feelings. “Out of all the people who’ve passed away from COVID, what a shame he wasn’t one of them,” he said. I certainly don’t think he deserves any sympathy. He’s alive, he’s free. He can do anything he wants. Everything my son can’t do."

“When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” Simpson, 74, said. “I made it to my balcony, trying to breathe. I couldn’t catch my breath. I felt vulnerable and for the first time thought I might be near the end. Since that day, I have wondered. Do I want to be buried? Do I want to be cremated? Years ago, I would have left it up to Nicole because I know she would have done the right thing."

The Athletic recently announced that Simpson is the 41st best player in NFL history. The former running back first made a name for himself at USC, winning a national championship in 1967 and the Heisman Trophy in 1968. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1969 NFL Draft and went on to have a Hall of Fame career, being named MVP in 1973 and to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team five times.