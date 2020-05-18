Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett Take Shots at Each Other in Bizarre 'The Last Dance' Interaction

✖

The Last Dance ended on Sunday after 10 parts, sparking numerous reactions on social media. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was among this group and he used the opportunity to talk about the show while taking a shot at his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver responded and called out Garrett while comparing their legal situations.

The interaction started when Garrett tweeted a video of Dennis Rodman slapping Karl Malone's backside. He captioned the clip by saying that it was how Beckham thought "slapping the cop was gonna go." This referenced a situation from the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game when Beckham slapped a security officer on the backside during the postgame celebration. An arrest warrant was issued but later recalled after the officer declined to pursue assault charges.

How @obj thought spanking the cop was gonna go💀💀 pic.twitter.com/AzSRITQ4VI — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 18, 2020

"Wait a min!!!! That wasn't even the worst part .... the worst part was I got charged wit assault..... and u somehow didn't !!! only in America," Beckham wrote in response. His comments referenced Garrett's suspension near the end of the 2019 NFL season. The former first overall pick was indefinitely suspended by the league offices in November after he hit Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet.

The incident occurred at the end of the primetime Thursday night game between the Browns and Steelers. Garrett tackled Rudolph with eight seconds remaining, leading to the pair fighting on the ground. Over the course of the fight, the defensive end ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him over the head. Garrett later alleged that Rudolph had used a racial slur prior to the hit.

A massive brawl began after Garrett's hit, and three players were suspended. Garrett, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey all left the game prior to the final play. Ogunjobi was ejected for shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind and Pouncey was ejected for kicking Garrett while he was on the ground. All three players were fined and suspended for varying amounts of time.

Despite an outcry on social media, Garrett was not charged in the incident. Rudolph did not pursue criminal charges while the defensive end only faced an indefinite suspension without pay. The NFL has since reinstated Garrett ahead of the 2020 season. He will be back with the Browns in time to face the Steelers two more times.