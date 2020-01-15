Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Slaps Police Officer on Backside During LSU Celebration

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently drew some attention on social media after he was spotted handing out stacks of cash to LSU players that may or may not have been real. He has since been the subject of another video in which he was viewed as reckless. Beckham was spotted slapping a police officer on the backside.

LSU tackle Adrian Magee posted a video on his Instagram Stories that showed the officer in the team locker room, asking guard Damien Lewis about a bottle sitting next to him. The exact reasoning for the questioning was not provided in this video, but some did mention that cigars may have played a role.

Sports Illustrated also later revealed that one of the officers had threatened to arrest any LSU players that did not extinguish their victory cigars. Smoking indoors is illegal in Louisiana and can carry a $50 fine.

Beckham quickly changed the conversation, however, after the officer stood up. He slapped the man on the backside and then immediately backed up. As the authority figure walked toward Beckham, the receiver started singing.

“Got no real love for OBJ but I respect this” one user wrote in response to the slap. “Cop was harassing a dude who just won a national championship and OBJ took the attention off him so the dude can actually enjoy his hard fought victory.”

This was not a universal opinion, however, as other individuals questioned his reasoning for this action. Was Beckham influenced by an outside source, or did he have a lapse of judgment?

“That boy drunk [laugh my a— off],” another user added to the conversation. There were many that believed Beckham had been drinking prior to the slap and that he was simply too intoxicated to care.

The reactions to Beckham’s slap weren’t entirely focused on whether or not the action was right. Others simply wanted to discuss the changes in technology and the way that everyone has the potential to film at any given moment. As one user wrote: “I miss the days when we didn’t capture every stupid little non-event on video.”

The slap did not ultimately lead to further strife, but it will continue to draw attention as users on social media argue in support of the various parties involved.

Photo Credit: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images