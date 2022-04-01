‘NXT Stand & Deliver’: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE fans are getting ready for WrestleMania 38, which takes place this weekend in Dallas. But before the biggest show of the year kicks off, WWE’s third brand NXT will get the spotlight with its live event Stand & Deliver. The event will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock hours before Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Stand & Deliver will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, making it the first NXT event held outside of Florida since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main event of the show is NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler taking on former champion Bron Breakker for the title. Ziggler a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, won the NXT title on March 8 by beating Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match. Ziggler and his tag team partner Robert Roode came to NXT to shake things up, and with Ziggler champion, he is the only person to hold that title and the World Heavyweight Championship.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in a fatal four-way match. Rose won the NXT title at Haloween Havoc in October making it her first championship in WWE. She has formed the group Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Janyne who are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

And speaking of the Women’s Tag Team titles, Dolin and Jayne will be defending them against Raquel González and Dakota Kai. Last year, González and Kai became the first NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions but lost them in less than a day to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. Dolin and Jayne have held on to the title for over 150 days which is the longest reign in the title’s short history.

The rest of the card features NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hays facing Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller and Cameron Grimes in a fatal five-way ladder match. Also, NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium will battle The Creed Brothers and MSK for the titles in a triple threat tag team match. The singles matches slated to happen are Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo and LA Knight vs. Gunther.