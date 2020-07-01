Nikki Bella Gives Update on Her Mother After Having Brain Surgery

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella went to social media on Tuesday to announce their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, was having brain surgery to remove a mass that has been paralyzing her face. Later that night, Nikki Bella gave an update saying the surgery was a success. Nikki mentioned that Brie announced the news on her Instagram story, but Nikki made a video to show her appreciation to the fans for supporting her mother.

"Can't thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words!" Nikki wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can't thank you all enough! Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy." She went on to reveal how long Laurinaitis will be in the hospital.

"Can't wait to squeeze my Mom!" she added. "She'll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you!" In the video, Nikki said the surgery took a little longer than expected because the doctors wanted to make sure that everything was taken out. During the season finale of Total Bellas, it was revealed that Laurinaitis was suffering from Bells Palsy, but it turned out not to be the case. Laurinaitis, 55, has been seen on the E! reality series Total Bellas since it began in 2016. She is married to John Laurinaitis, a former WWE Superstar who is a senior producer for the company.

The news of Kathy Laurinaitis having successful surgery comes right before Nikki and Brie Bella's pregnancies. Nikki is expecting her first child with Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev while Brie is expecting her second child with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The couple's first child, Birdie, was born in May 2017. The Bella Twins are known for their time in WWE as both have won the WWE Divas Championship a total of three times. Earlier this year, Nikki and Brie Bella were elected to the WWE Hall of Fame.