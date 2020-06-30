Nikki and Brie Bella's Mom Undergoing Brain Surgery to Remove 'Paralyzing' Mass

✖

WWE star the Bella Twins revealed on Tuesday that their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, is undergoing brain surgery. The season finale of Total Bellas previously revealed that Laurinaitis was suffering from a case of Bells Palsy, but is not the case. Doctors discovered a mass on her brain stem, which has been paralyzing her face.

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery," Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram. "I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!"

"Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem…..couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today," Brie added in her own post.

Laurinaitis, 55, has appeared on the E! reality series Total Bellas since it began in 2016. She also married former WWE wrestler John Laurinaitis the same year. They tied the knot during a private ceremony after getting engaged in September 2015.

"Sending all my love and good thoughts for your mom @kathylaurinaitis you got this," WWE star Sasha Banks wrote on Instagram. She joined multitudes of peers and fans like sending their well-wishes to Laurinaitis. They all expressed confidence that the Bella Twins' mother will soon be on the road to recovery.

The news of the surgery comes amid the Bella Twins' pregnancies. Both Nikki and Brie are in their third trimester and have hopes of letting their mother hold the newborns. Nikki is expecting her first child with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Brie, on the other hand, is expecting her second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The professional wrestlers welcomed daughter Birdie in May 2017.