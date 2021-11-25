Nick Saban Rips ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama Crimson Tide Fans in Epic Rant

Nick Saban went off on “self-absorbed” Alabama Crimson Tide fans this week. The legendary college football head coach called out the fans of his own team while appearing on a radio show on Wednesday night. It started when a caller was asking about Alabama’s 42-35 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

“How do you keep the rat poison from the media, how do you get the team to tune it out?” Roy, a fan, asked Saban, per Yahoo Sports. “For example, with Arkansas, we were supposed to blow them out, then you don’t do it. And it’s because you have created such a game atmosphere that we go to the games knowing we’re going to win, but we just don’t know by how much.” Saban responded with a strong answer.

“When I came here everybody was happy to win a game,” Saban said. “Now we’re not happy to win a game anymore,” Saban said. “We’re not happy to win a game at all. We think we should win games by whatever, and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either. Because our players work their butt off to be the best they can be. And to get criticized for what they work hard for to do so that you can be entertained, so you can enjoy and have pride and passion for what they accomplish and what they do.”

Saban continued: “You should be proud and happy to support them, and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude. You know what else? Nobody wants to win worse than they do. Not me, not you. I don’t care what kind of fan you are. Nobody wants to win more than the players that play. Nobody. So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can’t look past your own self to appreciate what other people are doing.”

Alabama will play the Auburn Tigers this weekend before facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game next week. While this year’s year’s Alabama team hasn’t looked as strong as last year’s squad that won the national championship, opposing teams won’t take them lightly as they only have one loss this year. Currently, Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Poll. But the Crimson Tide need to win their next two games to secure a spot in the playoffs.