Massive Crowds Gather in Tuscaloosa Streets to Celebrate Alabama Football Championship Win Despite COVID-19 Rules

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night. And while the team was celebrating their win, which was played in Miami, Alabama fans in Tuscaloosa took the streets to celebrate the team’s 18th national championship and sixth title since 2009. Different videos were shared on social media that showed massive crowds gathering on the Tuscaloosa streets despite the COIVD-19 restrictions.

Alabama fans did this despite Tuscaloosa Maya Walt Maddox urging them to celebrate at home. University of Alabama’s Vice President for Student Life Myron L. Pope sent an email to the students and faculty also urging them to stay safe while celebrating.

Massive crowds pack streets in Tuscaloosa to celebrate Alabama Crimson Tide football team’s college title win, despite local COVID-19 rules https://t.co/dZKAfACt8J pic.twitter.com/sgqNd4M7oN — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021

“In the days ahead, as we get ready for the national championship game, and especially that night, we all have a role to play,” Maddox said in the video he tweeted, as AL.com reported. “COVID-19 has changed everything, and we even have to change the way that we celebrate.” Maddox went on to say because of the pandemic, having block parties and large gatherings can’t happen.

“We can’t have block parties this year,” Maddox continued. “There will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time. All of us have friends, family members, people that we know and love who have been impacted by COVID-19. Presently, our hospital is stretched.”

The football team has had its issues with the coronavirus during the season. Head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 in November and missed the game against Auburn. At the time, Saban was dealing with “very mild symptoms” and was able to return for the final game of the regular season against Arkansas.

Fans may have ignored the COVID-19 restrictions, but they were happy to see the Crimson Tide win another national championship. Saban has now won seven titles, the most of any coach in college football history. On Monday morning, Saban told reporters: “I think the game was actually sort of a reflection of the year in terms of the extraordinary circumstances that we had and the extraordinary job our players and coaching staff, everybody did making adaptations to those things, which is ability to adapt is probably a real key to being successful, especially in times like these.”