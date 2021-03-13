Nick Markakis, Former Orioles and Braves Outfielder, Announces Retirement From Baseball

✖

Nick Markakis is calling it a career. On Friday the former Atlanta Braves outfielder told The Athletic that he is retiring from baseball after 15 seasons. Markakis revealed why he's leaving the game just a few weeks before the start of the 2021 MLB season.

“I just think it’s my time,” Markakis said. “My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I’ve gone through. I’m thankful for every second and every minute.” Markakis spent his first nine seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before spending his final six with the Braves.

Braves manager Brian Snitker loved having Markakis on the roster as he was a great leader. "It's a big hole in there without him," Snitker said per ESPN. "We all miss him. Just his stability and the calming influence he had on everybody. It was just a great career. ... I felt honored to manage him for the last few years of his career."

Markakis had an interesting 2020 season. After deciding to opt-out of the 60-game campaign, Markakis decided to play for the Braves in a part-time role and hit a walk-off homer in his first game back. He also helped the Braves win two playoff series and come one game away from reaching the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 7 of the NLCS over the Braves 4-3.

"We got a game away from the World Series," Snitker said. "I would have loved to do that for him. He was what the Atlanta Braves are all about." Markakis had arguably his best season as a pro with the Braves in 2018. He made his first and only All-Star game and won the Silver Slugger award after batting .297 and recording 185 hits, 14 home runs and 93 RBIs. Markakis also won a Gold Glove that year.

After being drafted by the Orioles in the 2003 MLB Draft, Markakis made his big-league debut in 2006 and never looked back. In his nine seasons with the Orioles, Markakis played in at least 104 games each year while winning two Gold Gloves (2011, 2014). For his career, Markakis posted a .288 batting average and tallied 2,388 hits, 189 home runs and 1,046 RBIs.