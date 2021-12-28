NFL Team Reportedly Discussed Calling Philip Rivers to Get Him out of Retirement

Is Philip Rivers ready to make a comeback? According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts have discussed calling Rivers to be the team’s starting quarterback after placing Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rivers was the Colts quarterback last season and led the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance. He retired following the end of the 2020 season.

Back in August, Rivers told Sam Farmer of the he is not ruling out a comeback. “I’m not quite there,” said Rivers. “I’m getting back there. I wouldn’t have made weight if I had to report last week, that’s for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It’s not too hard to get a good lather going.” He went on to tell Farmer that he is going to “stay ready” for any team that needs him.

“I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter,” Rivers said. “One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.” Before playing the one season for the Colts, Rivers spent 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. During his time in San Diego and Los Angeles, Rivers was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and led the NFL is passing yards in 2010. Rivers also led the league in passer rating and passing touchdowns in 2008 as well as completion percentage in 2013. He was also named Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 after throwing for nearly 4,500 yards and 32 touchdowns.

“Never been a doubt in my mind the kind of football Philip Rivers could play and would play this year and has played,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said in December 2020. “Had that much confidence in him, so it wasn’t a hard decision. Yeah you’re putting your neck on the line for somebody, but OK, this is the kind of guy you want to put your neck on the line for.”

The Colts have a 9-6 record this season and will clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Wentz was traded to the Colts this year after spending the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.