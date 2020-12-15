Colts Coach Frank Reich Says Philip Rivers Has 'Multiple Years' If He Wants to Continue Playing

✖

Philip Rivers is playing some of his best football at 39 years old. Many believe that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will retire after this season, but head coach Frank Reich believes Rivers can play a few more years if he wants to. After the Colts 44-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Reich talked about Rivers' future in the NFL.

"At the way he's playing right now ... if he wants, he has multiple years of good football ahead of him," Reich said as reported by ESPN. In Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rivers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns with a 118.8 passer rating. In 13 games this season, Rivers has thrown for 3,507 yards and 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 97.4 passer rating. It's not known if Rivers want to return for an 18th season, but he did consider retiring last offseason. In May, it was announced that Rivers will be the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic (Alabama) High School once he retires from the NFL.

"Never been a doubt in my mind the kind of football Philip Rivers could play and would play this year and has played," Reich said. "Had that much confidence in him, so it wasn't a hard decision. Yeah you're putting your neck on the line for somebody, but OK, this is the kind of guy you want to put your neck on the line for."

In Rivers' final season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers tallied 4,615 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions with an 88.5 passer rating. Once the 2019 season came to an end, he decided to move on from the Chargers.

"I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years," Rivers said. "In anything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful."

Currently, the Colts are 9-4 and would qualify for the playoffs as they are in sixth place in the AFC. Rivers has not played in a Super Bowl and is considered by many as one of the best players in NFL history to never play in the big game.