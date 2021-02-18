Philadelphia Eagles to Trade Quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts

✖

Carson Wentz is playing for a new NFL team in 2021. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade the 28-year old quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts. With the trade, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, which will depend on how much Wentz plays in 2021, according to ESPN.

The Eagles and Colts have been looking to finalize the trade for the last two weeks. Despite being looked at as the franchise quarterback, Wentz didn't have a great 2020 campaign, leading him to be benched for Jalen Hurts, who will likely be the Eagles' starter next season. That move also led to Wentz being frustrated with head coach Doug Pederson, who was fired once the 2020 season came to an end.

ESPN noted that Wentz wanted out of Philadelphia. The Colts made the most sense in terms of which team Wentz should join as he reunites with head coach Fran Reich, his former offensive coordinator with the Eagles. Additionally, the Colts were in need of a quarterback as Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL.

Wentz was selected by the Eagles No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft from North Dakota State. In his five seasons with the team, Wentz was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and led the team to a 13-3 record that same year. However, Wentz tore his ACL in December 2017, which led to backup quarterback Nick Foles taking over and leading the team to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Wentz played in 13 games in 2017 and threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns. The following season, Wentz played in just 11 games due to multiple injuries. He was able to play in all 16 regular-season games and 2019 and led the Eagles to the playoffs. However, he had to leave the wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks because he suffered a head injury.

In 2019, Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Eagles. The trade to the Colts means the Eagles will take a $33.8 million dead cap hit, while the colts will take the balance of Wentz's extension, which includes the $10 million guaranteed roster bonus due on March 19.