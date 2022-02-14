NFL Speaks out Over Eminem’s Kneeling Controversy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night despite the NFL reportedly attempting him to stop the gesture. After the Super Bowl, the league reacted to Eminem’s gesture and said it didn’t attempt to stop the hip-hop star from taking a knee.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said, per ESPN. Eminem took a knee after performing his song, “Lose Yourself.” As he was doing that, Eminem also put his right hand on his head and looked downward. The 49-year-old was featured in the halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar with 50 Cent making a surprise appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eminem took a knee at the Super Bowl. Good. pic.twitter.com/mvI2qrRgbr — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 14, 2022

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi said in a press release back in September. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Eminem’s kneeling wasn’t the only issue with the halftime show. Before the show began, the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association announced its leaders would be boycotting the Super Bowl due to Snoop Dogg’s involvement. Snoop has been critical of the police violence of the year and recently released a song called “Police” which contains graphic lyrics such as “take your guns that you using to shoot each other and start shooting at these b- ass motherf-ing police / that’ll impress a motherf-ing n- like me… Cause these police getting way too motherf-ing out of line.”