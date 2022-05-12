NFL Reveals Huge Matchup for Week 4 of 'Sunday Night Football'

✖

One of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL season will happen in Week 4. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This announcement was made just hours before the NFL reveals the entire schedule for the 2022 season.

Mahomes and Brady are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are no strangers to facing each other. The last time the Chiefs and Buccaneers faced each other was Super Bowl LV and the Buccaneers came away with a 31-9 victory. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes was sacked three times and finished the game with 270 passing yards and two interceptions.

Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on @SNFonNBC



📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET

"When we kind of joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be successful and you weren't going to be able to win a thousand championships in a row," Mahomes said after the Super Bowl. "We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that have leadership ability to be even better next year."

Mahomes and Brady also faced each other when Brady was with the New England Patriots. In the 2019 AFC Championship Game (for the 2018 season), Brady and the Patriots held off a Chiefs rally in the second half to advance to the Super Bowl. The good news for the Chiefs is they went on to win the Super Bowl the following year.

Sunday Night Football will have a new look as Al Michaels left NBC for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. Mike Tirico will be the new full-time play-by-play announcer with Cris Collinsworth returning as the lead analyst. "Sunday Night Football is destination viewing and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV's #1 show," Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports Chairman, said in a press release. Last year, the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buccaneers reached the NFC divisional round of the playoffs and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.