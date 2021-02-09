Patriots Send Message to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski After Winning Super Bowl With Buccaneers

✖

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are no longer members of the New England Patriots, but the team still has a lot of love from them. On Sunday, Brady and Gronkowski led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the team's second Super Bowl win in franchise history. Once the game was over, the Patriots, sent the two future Hall of Famers a message on Twitter.

The Patriots said congratulations to Brady while mentioning he is the "greatest of all time. The team then told Gronkowski to "be careful" with the Vince Lombardi trophy. Patriots fans are sad two of their best players win a Super Bowl with another team, but they appreciate what they did for the franchise. For Gronkowski, he was drafted by the Patriots in 2010 and helped the team win three Super Bowls in nine seasons. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team after being named to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro First Team four times. He retired after the 2018 season but joined Brady in Tampa in 2020 after he signed a two-year-deal with the team.

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy... — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

"It feels amazing, it feels tremendous," Gronkowski said after winning his fourth Super Bowl. " It's just an unbelievable story. The first time ever, a team going to the Super Bowl in their hometown. Just that story is so surreal. Just so many storylines to this team this year. But I would say the most important storyline is just how everyone worked together, from the defensive side to the offensive side of the ball. Everyone contributed, everyone played their role. It was just amazing. What a year it was playing with these guys. What a year."

Brady joined the Bucs after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots. He led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six wins. He was also named Super Bowl MVP four times and NFL MVP three times. And his first season with the Bucs, Brady not only won his seventh Super Bowl, but he also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

"We've been grinding pretty hard, so I haven't had a lot of time to think about all the things like that. I'm just blessed, grateful for my teammates, all the people that have supported us all year, my boy Alex," Brady said. "It's been a great year."