Amazon Prime Video Announces Broadcast Team for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Thursday Night Football will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this upcoming season, and the broadcast team has been set. This week, Prime Video announced that Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games on the streaming platform starting on Thursday, Sept. 15. The 2022 NFL season is the inaugural season for Thursday Night Football to be on Prime Video exclusively. The NFL and Prime Video agreed to an 11-year contract last year.

“Over the last 36 seasons, I’ve been at the mic describing some of the most magical moments and games in NFL history and am looking forward to many more,” Michaels said in a statement. “This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating. The NFL is the king of unscripted television and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”

It was reported that Michaels, 77, agreed to a deal last week. The legendary play-by-play announcer joins Prime Video after spending 15 years as the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC. Herbstreit is known as being one of the faces of college football coverage on ESPN. In his career, Herbstreit, who reportedly agreed to join Thursday Night Football earlier this month, called 13 National Championship games, more than any other analyst in history.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s game-changing new Thursday Night Football telecasts, and it’s an honor to join the booth alongside Al,” Herbstreit said. “Together, we will build the next generation of NFL programming. I’m proud to be part of the Amazon team and can’t wait to get started.” Prime Video will be the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. The 11-year contract includes 15-regular season games and one preseason game per year. There will be also new pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

“Al and Kirk bring unparalleled experience to our historic new Thursday Night Football game telecasts, as we kick off our groundbreaking new agreement with the NFL,” Marie Donoghue, vice president, Global Sports Video, Amazon, said in a statement. “Having these two legends in the booth, with the best game producer in the business, Fred Gaudelli, will help make Thursday night the most exciting football night of the week.”