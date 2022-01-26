NFL Quarterback Quitting Social Media After Disappointing Season

An NFL quarterback is quitting social media until further notice. On his Instagram account, Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns announced that he’s quitting all social media platforms for the “foreseeable future.” This comes after the Browns finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs.

“Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future,” Mayfield said, per TMZ Sports. “Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right.” Mayfield, who underwent shoulder surgery last week, did not have a 2021 season to remember which led to fans criticizing him. His wife, Emily, revealed that Mayfield received death threats on social media.

https://twitter.com/BrandonLittleSI/status/1486199572447870979?s=20

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily wrote on her Instagram stories after the Browns lost to the Packers in December. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it. The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me.”

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since the 1994 season. In that season, the Browns went 11-5, and Mayfield finished with 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He took a step back this season, throwing for 3,010, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The shoulder surgery Mayfield underwent was to fix an injury he suffered towards the end of the season.

“We’ll check that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s onto the road to recovery,” Mayfield said in an Instagram video. “It’s not going to be an easy one, but it’s going to be one that I remember, and it’s going to be a special one. I’ll keep you guys updated. Thank you so much. This is not the end of my story. It’s going to be one of those things where I look back and remember one of those challenges and adversity that I’ll try to take advantage of, and it’ll make me a better person.”