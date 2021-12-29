Baker Mayfield’s Wife Says Browns Quarterback Received Death Threats After Loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield struggled on Christmas Day, throwing four interceptions in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. And while the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs, some fans are done with the 26-year-old quarterback. Mayfield’s wife Emily went to Instagram to reveal that her husband has been receiving death threats after the loss.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily wrote on her Instagram stories Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it. The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018 and has a 29-29 record through 58 starts in his career. In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win, which was the team’s first postseason victory since the 1994 season. Currently, the Browns have a 7-8 record and are one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final wild-card spot. The team has no room for error if they want to reach the playoffs again.

“I’ve had a ton of reps and making those throws, and I expect myself to make them,” Mayfield said after the Packers loss, per the team’s official website. “I’m a quarterback in the NFL. I need to make those throws, and I have before, time and time again.” Mayfield went on to talk about why he threw four interceptions in the loss. “I don’t think (the interceptions) were anything preparation-wise, mentally,” Mayfield said. “It was just missed throws. It’s uncharacteristic, and I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me.”

Mayfield made the All-Rookie team after completing 63.8% of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Last year, Mayfield completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Mayfield played college football at Oklahoma where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.