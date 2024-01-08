NFL Playoffs 2024: The 14 Teams Who Have Reached the Postseason

The 2023 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the road to the 2024 Super Bowl starts now. The playoffs begin this weekend, and 14 teams have qualified to compete for an NFL title. If there is one franchise to watch, it would be the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defending Super Bowl champions. 2023 was not the best season for the Chiefs, winning just 11 games, their lowest total since 2017 when they won just 10. But the Chiefs won the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year and have reached the AFC Championship game the last five seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Chiefs beat in last year's Super Bowl, has made the playoffs for the third consecutive year. However, their journey back to the big game will be more challenging this year as they qualified as a wild card and will play their first-round game on the road.

"I truly believe this team is more than capable of taking advantage of what's in front of us," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters after the Eagles' final game of the regular season, per ESPN. "You've got to do the work and you've got to do what you need to do, but all you need is a crumb, all you need is an opportunity." Here's a look at the NFL teams who made the playoffs.