NFL Playoffs 2024: The 14 Teams Who Have Reached the Postseason
The 14 NFL teams are poised to win a Super Bowl.
The 2023 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the road to the 2024 Super Bowl starts now. The playoffs begin this weekend, and 14 teams have qualified to compete for an NFL title. If there is one franchise to watch, it would be the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defending Super Bowl champions. 2023 was not the best season for the Chiefs, winning just 11 games, their lowest total since 2017 when they won just 10. But the Chiefs won the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year and have reached the AFC Championship game the last five seasons.
The Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Chiefs beat in last year's Super Bowl, has made the playoffs for the third consecutive year. However, their journey back to the big game will be more challenging this year as they qualified as a wild card and will play their first-round game on the road.
"I truly believe this team is more than capable of taking advantage of what's in front of us," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters after the Eagles' final game of the regular season, per ESPN. "You've got to do the work and you've got to do what you need to do, but all you need is a crumb, all you need is an opportunity." Here's a look at the NFL teams who made the playoffs.
No. 1 Seeds
AFC – Baltimore Ravens
NFC – San Francisco 49ers
These two teams faced each other in the regular season and the Ravens 33-19 victory. Both are the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but other talented teams want to take them down.prevnext
No. 2 Seeds
AFC – Buffalo Bills
NFC – Dallas Cowboys
The Bills won their last five games to clinch the No. 2 seed and win the AFC East. The Cowboys won the NFC East for the first time since 2021 and looking to reach the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season.prevnext
No. 3 Seeds
AFC- Kansas City Chiefs
NFC – Detroit Lions
The Chiefs will look to be the first time since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The Lions will host a playoff game for the first time since 1993.prevnext
No. 4 Seeds
AFC – Houston Texans
NFC – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Texans won 10 games this year after winning 11 games in the previous three years combined. The Buccaneers won the NFC South for the third consecutive year and did it with Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback.prevnext
No. 5 Seeds
AFC- Cleveland Browns
NFC – Philadelphia Eagles
The Browns have reached the playoffs for the second time since 2020 and the fourth time since 1994. The Eagles are the defending NFC champions and come into the playoffs in a slump, losing five of their last six games.prevnext
No. 6 Seeds
AFC – Miami Dolphins
NFC – Los Angeles Rams
The Dolphins are in the playoffs for the second straight year after missing the postseason from 2017 to 2021. The Rams, who won the Super Bowl in 2021, are back in the playoffs after missing it last year.prevnext
No. 7 Seeds
AFC – Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC – Green Bay Packers
The Steelers return to the playoffs after missing it last season. This will be the 11th time the Steelers reached the playoffs since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007. The Packers also missed the playoffs last season and will look to make a run with quarterback Jordan Love.prev