NFL: Fans Have Jokes About Nickelodeon Wild Card Game, Virtual Slime

Tuesday morning, ViacomCBS announced that SpongeBob SquarePants is taking over the NFL for a playoff game. Nickelodeon will air a Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and will include special features to make the action more entertaining for younger fans. There will be virtual slime on the screen, Googly Eyes and a special pregame show focusing on Spongebob's athletic feats. The two teams meeting for the special playoff game are currently unknown due to the ongoing regular season, but fans already have thoughts about the news.

When ViacomCBS revealed that Nickelodeon would air an NFL game, Twitter users responded with a variety of comments. Some made jokes about the virtual slime that will cap off touchdown plays while others asked about the halftime show focusing on a Spongebob prequel series. The majority of comments were positive, but there were some Twitter users that dubbed the crossover as a "desperate" grab for ratings.