NFL: Fans Have Jokes About Nickelodeon Wild Card Game, Virtual Slime
Tuesday morning, ViacomCBS announced that SpongeBob SquarePants is taking over the NFL for a playoff game. Nickelodeon will air a Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and will include special features to make the action more entertaining for younger fans. There will be virtual slime on the screen, Googly Eyes and a special pregame show focusing on Spongebob's athletic feats. The two teams meeting for the special playoff game are currently unknown due to the ongoing regular season, but fans already have thoughts about the news.
When ViacomCBS revealed that Nickelodeon would air an NFL game, Twitter users responded with a variety of comments. Some made jokes about the virtual slime that will cap off touchdown plays while others asked about the halftime show focusing on a Spongebob prequel series. The majority of comments were positive, but there were some Twitter users that dubbed the crossover as a "desperate" grab for ratings.
Need that halftime performance! pic.twitter.com/Bww8j6zDMt— Gabriel Sanchez (@Gabedababe_) December 15, 2020
I might just get Nickelodeon now, just to see what’s up with it— Guyro (@GuyroWasTaken) December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
2020 really just got no chill huhhh pic.twitter.com/mU6sjNX8AO— FG NEXT UP 😈🕺🏾🔥 (@Finessin_Hardy) December 15, 2020
#NFL on @Nickelodeon will be good for everyone... now fans under 18 years of age can learn there are teams other than the Seahawks... pic.twitter.com/E01nP1Wv6e— Cody Feltner (@RealFantasyGod) December 15, 2020
Hey @NFL if you’re worried about viewership being down, maybe knock it off with blacking out all but one game at a time instead of grasping for straws at Nickelodeon? Maybe I’m too cynical but why else would we be doing this? Lol
Just a thought. https://t.co/O9ue4PAIhQ— AMAC (@ashleyy_macc) December 15, 2020
Nah i gotta watch the Nickelodeon version of the NFL pic.twitter.com/T3NMJPH2nN— NBA CHAMPIONS (@passthechill) December 15, 2020
Nickelodeon is going to be airing one of the NFL wildcard playoffs. Complete with (CGI) slime and Spongebob graphics in the uprights. Frankly, I'm here for it.— Big Beef ™ (@ObviouslyMilk) December 15, 2020
Me: I don't like football.
NFL: Could we interest you in NICKELODEON Football?
Me: Maybe? 😂 https://t.co/EtRPkBggvf— Dayanara Ryelle 虎 (@DayaRyelle) December 15, 2020
Nickelodeon already hosted an NFL Playoff game. pic.twitter.com/Y23IbzAaPj— Dylan (@TheOrderOfDylan) December 15, 2020
So it's a hardcore acid drip during an NFL Wild Card game. Interesting.😂🤣— Preheat_360°_for_Perfected_Style (@360FinalFlash) December 15, 2020
really hoping the Titans don’t get the Nickelodeon game https://t.co/pPMJcWnEDA— Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) December 15, 2020
I forgot about this until now, butDecember 15, 2020
they're airing a NFL game on Nickelodeon of all places next year on January 10.
*NFL player gets tackled*
Nickelodeon: pic.twitter.com/wkhGfltEUO— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) December 15, 2020