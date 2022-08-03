NFL Makes Big Decision on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

The NFL has made a decision on the suspension of Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, the league announced that it will appeal the six-game suspension of the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The suspension was handed out by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, and it led to some strong reactions on social media.

"On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson," the league said in a statement on Wednesday. "Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement ('CBA'), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

"The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal." This move comes as the NFL Players Association announced it will not appeal Robinson's decision. The NFL has argued that Watson should be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

In Robinson's report, she said the NFL "carried its burden to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Watson violated the (personal-conduct) policy" by engaging in "sexual assault; conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL."

Watson was traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans in March after two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on criminal complaints filed by 10 women. Watson was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. The encounters took place between March 2020 and March 2021 when Watson was a member of the Texans. One of the lawsuits was dropped in April 2021. Watson has settled all but one of the lawsuits against him.